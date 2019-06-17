According to the latest news reports, at least 47 cases of dengue have been reported from just one locality of Bengaluru over the last few weeks. The affected have been hospitalised. The reason for this sudden rise has been blamed on stagnant drain water that could be breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Sadly, monsoon is dengue season. There is every bit of care that we must all take to ensure that we are not afflicted by this dangerous disease. Dr Sandeep Gore, Head of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares some points about dengue prevention:

Drink clean water. Use a good water purifier or boil water to drink. Most monsoon illnesses are waterborne and hence water safety is of paramount importance. Clean drinking water can prevent many illnesses like acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, E, Typhoid, etc.

Beware of mosquitoes. Take preventive measures to prevent them from entering homes, workplaces etc. Use of mosquito repellents and mosquito nets around beds is recommended. The surroundings of the house must be kept clean and one should make sure that water should not stagnate. These anti-mosquito measures will prevent incidences of dangerous illnesses like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya etc. Also, avoid venturing into and spending too much time around water stagnated areas.

Avoid wading into collected rainwater, to prevent contracting Leptospirosis, which is caused by

direct contact with urine from infected animals, especially if you have cuts or sores on your legs

and hands.

Make sure to empty and clean all containers that hold water including flower pots, flower vases, and dishes to feed water and food to pets at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from breeding at your house.

Avoid exercising outdoors as mosquitoes are attracted to sweat.

Plant shrubs that are known to prevent mosquitoes. Plants like Tulsi act as natural mosquito repellent and thus, keeping tulsi plants in your home will be helpful in keeping it mosquito free.

Neem leaves are also helpful in repelling mosquitoes.