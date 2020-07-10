Have you developed dark and circular spots on your face and neck? These are called freckles, which are harmless and are formed because of melanin overproduction due to exposure to UV radiation. A genetic predisposition may also lead to freckles. If sunlight or a genetic condition is not the cause behind the dark spots on your face, neck and arms, it is most probably a sign of malignant skin cancer that needs urgent medical help. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

If you wish to ditch costly chemical and beauty procedures to get rid of freckles and want to try some home remedies, here are certain kitchen ingredients that can be of good help.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains malic acid that exfoliates dark skin cells and lightens the freckles, says a study published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. To use it, take a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon honey in it. Mix them well and apply on the affected area. Leave it for around 20 minutes and then wash off using lukewarm water.

Lemon

Vitamin C present in lemon exhibits anti-pigmentary and photo-reactive properties that provide protection against harmful sun rays. Its application can also reduce production of melanin and lighten the freckles affected area, says a research published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. You can apply lemon juice on the affected area using a cotton pad. Rinse off after 20 minutes. Repeat this twice a week.

Aloe Vera

Applying aloe vera gel topically can stimulate the production of metallothionein in the skin that can prevent damage by sunlight. Aloe vera gel can also reduce deposition of melanin and lesser the freckles. Massage your face with aloe vera gel 5 minutes daily to get rid of freckles. Wash after leaving it for 10 minutes.