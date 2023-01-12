Home

How to Remove Tanning? Shahnaz Husain Shares Effective Natural Ways to Treat Sun Tan

The process of tanning involves an increase in skin pigment brought on by sunshine exposure. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares natural remedies to treat tanning.

One of the direct impacts of sun exposure is sun tanning. The importance of removing tan and lightening skin tone increases. Saffron, aloe vera, turmeric, cucumber, lemon, oranges, ripe papaya, almonds, buttermilk, tomato, and other ingredients aid to get rid of tan. In addition to being safer than chemical bleaches, these are also good for the skin in other ways. The juice and gel of aloe vera offer numerous advantages. Aloe vera gel actually calms sun-damaged skin. Over time, it also aids in removing tan and lightening skin tone.

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN SHARES NATURAL REMEDIES FOR TAN REMOVAL:

Aloe Vera & Lemon Juice: Mix Aloe Vera with lemon juice into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 10 minutes. Aloe Vera can be added to face masks to nourish the skin.

Gram Flour & Yoghurt: Take one tablespoon of gram flour (besan), two teaspoons of yoghurt and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the skin, washing off after 30 minutes.

Wheat Bran & Orange Peel: Take one tablespoon of choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon of each orange peel powder and curd and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the skin, washing it off after 30 minutes.

Gram Flour, Curd & Turmeric: Add a little turmeric (haldi) to gram flour (besan) and curd into a paste and apply daily. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Cucumber Juice & Watermelon: Cucumber juice (or pulp) and watermelon can be mixed with two teaspoons of powdered milk. Put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on the face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour.

Cucumber & Papaya Pulp: Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons of oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on the face and neck, twice a week. Wash it off after half an hour.

Almonds, Curd & Turmeric: Mix ground almonds with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the face. After 15 minutes, rub gently with circular movements. Wash it off with water.

Multani Mitti: For oily skin, mix Multani mitti with rose water and lemon juice into a paste. Apply on the face and wash off when it dries. Mix together two teaspoons of honey, a little milk and rose water, and dried and powdered lemon peels into a paste. Apply two or three times a week on the face and neck. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Moong Dal & Tomato: Soak one tablespoon of moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon of tomato pulp. Apply on the face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes.