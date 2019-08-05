It is important to select the right water bottle for your child. From the right kind of shape and size to more pertinent matters like what materiel is the bottle made of, Priyanka Kheruka, head of brand, Borosil, tells us the thing to watch out for.

Here are a few tips on how to select a safe water bottle –

1) Avoid plastic- Avoid plastic bottles all together: BPA or non-BPA – since most plastics need to use chemical compounds to stabilise the material and give it shape it is best to avoid plastic. When these chemicals come in contact with heat, they leach out into the liquid which is then consumed by your child and can make them very sick in the long run and can cause hormone imbalances, gut irritation etc. Take glass or stainless steel bottles.

2) Colours- Bottles are available in different colours and playful designs. Colours ranging from bright, matte, solids to neon water bottles are now readily available in the market for stainless steel flasks and bottles.

3) Size– Once you’ve chosen the type of bottle you want as per your child’s age; you can now select a suitable size. Make sure that the bottle is not over-sized, easy to hold and open as it may cause hassles while carrying the same.

4) Shapes- The shape of your water bottle will depend on what you’re using it for. Water bottles for running should be slender enough to fit comfortably in your hand. The shape of the bottle should be appealing for the kids. Sleek and thoughtful design makes it easy to carry inside pockets of backpacks, glass holders in the car or bags. Make sure that every water bottle has a leak-proof lid and a tight seal to keep the beverages secure. Moreover, it should retain the heat or cold, keeping your drink at just the temperature you like. It is essential to carry lighter bottles while keeping in mind the insulation for maximum temperature retention. For a school-going child, make sure he or she is not overburdened with heavy bottles. Sleeve-protected glass bottles and stainless steel bottles should be given preference over others.

5) Right temperature – For babies, it is essential to have the right temperature of the water when preparing their feeding bottles. This can only be regulated via properly insulated stainless steel bottles which are also convenient and spill-free to carry. Additionally, for small children in the heat, water should not be overheated by the sun and remain cool for proper and effective hydration.