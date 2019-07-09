Dengue is one of the most dangerous diseases during the rainy season owing to the increase in the number of mosquitoes and because there are greater chances of water stagnation. When there stagnated water, it leads to breeding of mosquitoes. Dengue is spread by the bite of infected Aedes mosquito. Currently, about 190 million people are afflicted with dengue worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

In India, too, there is a huge number of dengue cases, especially in the monsoon. When you have dengue, you have sudden, high fever, breathlessness, vomiting, loss of appetite, bleeding from the nose, gums etc., nausea, skin rash three or four days after the start of the fever, severe joint and muscle and joint pain and pain behind the eyes. The recovery of dengue takes a very long time and it can be very difficult especially for those who have weak immune systems and who do not follow healthy diet and lifestyle habits. This is why it is important that you know exactly what to eat to speed up your recovery and be healthy and fit again. Here are some foods that you must eat more of if you have dengue.

Papaya leaf: Some studies have linked papaya leaf to safe and healthy recovery after dengue. According to the studies, the juice of papaya leaf that not only ups your immunity but is also beneficial for normalising the platelet count in the body which is a matter of concern in those with dengue. Usually, the leaves are crushed by a mortar and pestle to get the juice and this is to be had without any other additives. It is important to note, however, that all such remedies should only be tried after consultation with doctors.

Tulsi leaves: These have potent anti-bacterial properties that are beneficial for your overall health and immunity. Eating these leaves every day can give you immense bene =fits and can fasten the recovery process.

Fibrous foods: Eat plenty of fibre in its natural forms: vegetables, fruits and other healthy foods. This will help your body heal better and faster.