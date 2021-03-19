How To Stop Overeating: 4 Quick And Easy-To-Follow Tips

Binging on food is easy to do, especially when you’re indulging in your favourite meal. Overeating in one sitting or taking in too many calories throughout the day have become common especially during the COVID-19 imposed lockdown and this habit is quite hard to break. In fact, it’s also easy because there are many factors that cause us to overeat, including stress, anxiety, and emotional distress among others.

Fortunately, there are many tactics we can use to stop overeating once and for all, from slowing down to learning your body’s hunger cues and much more. Use these tips to get your eating on track so you can feel fueled and satiated instead of full and frustrated.

Here’s How To Stop Overeating In 4 Quick And Easy-To-Follow Ways

Start Eating Slow

Eating slow is one tried and tested method that sure does help in avoiding binge-eating. Experts believe that the slower you eat, the quicker you’d start feeling full and satiated. This in turn will make you eat only as much as you want rather than giving signals to the brain that you are still hungry. This process of sending signals from your gut to your brain can take anywhere from five to 20 minutes, according to experts, which is why it’s important to eat more slowly. Eating too fast is a surefire way to overeat because we get this cue well after we’ve already eaten too much. So, stay wary.

Limit Distractions

Whether it’s working through lunch in front of the computer or gorging on your favourite snacks while catching up on your favorite TV show or a movie, eating while distracted is a common occurrence for most people. While this habit might seem harmless, it can contribute to overeating. In fact, it can also cause you to eat more food later in the day, compared with people who paid attention to their food while eating, reports suggest.

Eat Only At The Dining Table

Having your meal at the dining table in a way helps in mindful eating. Practice eating at an actual table where you can sit and eat each meal as it will help you prevent mindless eating between meals. How many times have you looked down at your plate, been aware of what you’re eating and enjoyed your meal time? Having one good, hearty meal instead of many small, unhealthy ones will help you in the long-run.

Make Your Meals Protein And Fiber Rich

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), eating both soluble and insoluble fiber can help people feel full for longer, which generally helps prevent overeating. A 2015 study found that participants who ate oatmeal for breakfast felt fuller for longer and ate less at lunchtime than those who had eaten cornflakes or just had water.

Check out the list of Fiber-rich food here:

Whole grains

Beans, peas, and lentils

Many vegetables, including leafy greens and sweet potatoes

Most nuts and seeds

Oats and oat bran

Many whole fruits, especially berries and fruits with peels

Most people who are eating 2,000 calories daily should aim to get at least 25 grams (g) of fiber each day, experts say.