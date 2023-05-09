Home

How to Stop Overeating: 8 Mindful Practices to Help You End Binge-Eating Right Away

Consuming more calories than you expend can lead to weight gain or obesity, which can ultimately increase your chance of developing cancer and other long-term health issues.

Overeating Effects: Sometimes our hunger is so intense that we actually forget to record our food intake. What is the outcome? Your organs’ ability to work can suffer greatly if you don’t keep an eye on how much food you’re eating. The food you consume will stay in your stomach for a longer time and be more prone to turn into fat if you frequently overeat since the digestion process will be hindered. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “It is easy to overeat if you do not pay attention to how much you eat or how full you feel. Indeed, this common habit may lead to bloating, gas, nausea, excess body fat, and a higher risk of several illnesses.” The health expert further shares the harmful effects of overeating and how to prevent it.

6 HARMFUL EFFECTS OF OVEREATING

Promote excess body fat Disrupt hunger regulation Increase disease risk Impair brain function Makes you feel sluggish Excessive gas and bloating

Feeling sleepy or lethargic after a large meal is one of the frequent adverse effects of overeating, also referred to as a food coma. A food coma happens after consuming a lot of food, which makes your body work harder to digest it.

HOW TO PREVENT OVEREATING?

Get rid of distractions Identify the unhealthy foods that trigger overeating Familiarise yourself with recommended portion sizes Eat fibre/protein-rich foods Avoid skipping meals (Eat regular meals) Reduce stress Focusing on eating more slowly and chewing food thoroughly Be mindful of why you are eating and pay attention to hunger cues

Did you know that overeating raises the risk of various ailments as well as bloating, gas, nausea, and excess body fat? In order to avoid overeating, you should aim to reduce your portion sizes, consume fewer processed meals, and base your diet mostly on nutritious foods.

