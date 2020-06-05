Jeans are almost everybody’s go-to clothing. A pair of denim jeans can make anyone’s life, a heaven with its insanely comfortable fit. Your wardrobe will be considered incomplete if it does not include this classic staple. From skinny jeans to skinny crop, cigarette, and boyfriend jeans, there is a plethora of options when it comes to choosing a perfect denim jeans. They offer you a well-balanced silhouette and are perfect for almost every occasion and can raise your style quotient if paired with the right top, t-shirt, or shirt. Here we will help you, master, that casual yet classy denim look so that you can slay in one like a pro. Also Read - How to Style Sophisticated Mint Green Outfits?

Skinny Jeans

As the name suggests, skinny jeans are extremely fitted and have a figure-hugging silhouette. They define your lower body shape and help you flaunt your sexy legs without actually showing them. They are available in low, mid, and high rise waist cut. Women with slim body and skinny legs can opt for a pair of skinny jeans. Those with pear-shaped body should avoid wearing these jeans. To style your flattering skinny jeans, you need to opt for outfits that suit on you. During summer, you can go for a polka dot top and a pair of stilettos. A satin blouse and heels can also make your look classy. You can also go for a graphic t-shirt and boots. During winter, you can pair your skinny jeans with a fitted turtle neck blouse and a boxy plaid blazer. An over-sized blazer or a balloon-sleeve coat will also look good with this type of jeans. Also Read - List of Top Trending Accessories That You Should Have in Your Closet if You Are a Fashionista

Boyfriend Jeans

A pair of boyfriend jeans gives you the most relaxed fit. There is a variety of boyfriend jeans that you can opt for. Perfect for a weekend getaway, a fun get-together, or for an airport look, boyfriend jeans offer a great fit near your waist and hip. This type of jeans is ideal for women who have a curvy or apple-shape body. Those with short height and who are skinny should avoid wearing a boyfriend jeans. It looks cool with a V-neck white top, a crop top, or even denim shirts. Opting for a belt can make your look a bit classy. To finish off the look, you can don a pair of stilettos or sneakers. Also Read - How to Style These 3 Different Maxi Skirts And Look Sassy?

Flare Jeans

Flare jeans are a pair of classy staple clothing that can make your look sophisticated. It looks stylish on women of every body type. You can wear a pair of this classic bottom for a casual outing, office, or even a date. Also known as bell bottom jeans, flare jeans was quite popular in the ’70s’. It has now made a classic come back on the runway. To get a vintage look, you can pair this jeans with a shirt, printed scarf, platform shoes, an over-coat, oversexed glasses and cross-body bags. If you are a minimalist, just opt for a plain white shirt and a pair of stilettos. You can also opt for an over sized denim shirt and tie it with a statement belt. Finish the look with a pair of chunky heels.