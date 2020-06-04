Mint green is one of the hottest and most elegant colours that’s trending. It is a softer shade of turquoise green that’s a perfect choice for summer. Donning an outfit of this shade can make you look fresh and sophisticated. It can flatter on people of every skin tone. Also Read - List of Top Trending Accessories That You Should Have in Your Closet if You Are a Fashionista

This pastel shade can be styled in any way and you will still look fashionable. Whether you buy a mint green trench coat, dress, palazzo or even a hairband, you cannot go wrong with this colour. To enhance your look for better, you can pair mint green with white or other pastel colours. For a statement appearance, mint and black can be paired too. Here we guide you through the ways to style different types of mint green outfit. Also Read - Summer Fashion: Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe Has Everything That You Need to Beat The Heat

Mint Green Dresses

A mint green dress can suit all the occasion and can help you make heads turn. You can opt for this shade for a bridesmaid look or can wear a mint green dress if heading for a date night. To stand out in the crowd of elegant people, accessorize your ensemble with rose gold accessories. Also Read - Fashion Tips: How to Dress up to Hide Your Love Handles

Mint Green Pants

Mint green pants can be perfect for work or a casual outing. You can pair your mint green pant with a white shirt or off-shoulder top to look stylish. If you are opting for this outfit to go for work, wear a pair of pumps. For a casual setting, sneakers can be worn.

Mint Green Mini Skirts

If paired with the right shade, a mint skirt can help you ooze oomph. This super stylish outfit is effortless to pull off. The safest way to style it is to pair a mini skirt with either a white or a black top. With this fresh shade, you should always go with less accessories and let the look be minimalist.