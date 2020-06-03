Maxi skirts are quite versatile and look elegant if styled properly. These full-length skirts are quite comfortable and good to go on any occasion. A maxi skirt can make you look sassy and make a style statement. Regardless of your body shape and size, maxi skirts can give you a chick appearance. If you prefer comfort and effortless style, maxi skirts are the best attire for you. Ladies usually feel inhibited to trying maxi skirts thinking these skirts may look funny or weird on them. If you are one of those women, remove all your mind blocks and try this summer staple. We will tell you how to pair it with the right top and accessorise for an eye-grabbing look. Also Read - 3 Forever Trending Outfits That Can Raise Your Style Meter

Black Maxi Skirt

A black maxi skirt can give you the most stunning look you can imagine. It can go well with an array of tops from high-neck to sleeveless, and V-neck top. Perfect for donning for an evening event or during the winters, a black maxi can be paired with a white high-neck top with full sleeves. If your maxi skirt is thigh-high slit, opt for a pair of black chunky heels to finish the look. If you are opting for a maxi skirt with polka dots or any other pattern, you can wear it with a light coloured sleeveless top and accessorise yourself with coral neck-piece. Also Read - 3 Ways to Style Your Midi Skirt And Slay in it

White Maxi Skirt

A white maxi skirt can make you look bizarre if not paired well. It is ideal to wear during a sunny or breezy day for a laid-back look. You can pick one, that has cotton or crochet fabric. You can wear a light coloured top or shirt and tie a note near its hem for a cool look. It can make your aesthetic bright. Also, finish off the beach look with a pair of sandals or boots. Also Read - Style Tips to Wear Mom Jeans: How to Look Cool Wearing 'Unhip' Denim at Any Occasion

Floral Maxi Skirt

Floral maxi skirts are timeless and are perfect to achieve that bohemian look. To get that, you can opt for a floral maxi skirt with soft and small print and partner it with a camisole top and a pair of flats. Also, do not forget to don bracelets and layered coral necklaces. To get a modern look, you can pair your floral maxi skirt with a body-fitted top and keep it tucked in near the waist. Finish off the look with a pair of boots.