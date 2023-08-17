Home

Lifestyle

How To Style Yourself in Monsoon Weddings

How To Style Yourself in Monsoon Weddings

skeptical about picking the right fit for monsoon wedding? Here's some ideas to style yourself correctly

The rainy season is one of the favourite seasons of every people, creating a sense of mystery while those traveling rain clouds add to its charm. The freshness after each shower is invigorating, making it a time for love and a soothing drive to nourish my soul, heart, body, and mind. When it comes to fashion in the rain or monsoon, we prioritize comfort but also love to add color to the typically grey backdrop. On casual days, we can opt for above-knee length skirts, dresses, or denim shorts in a vibrant blue, paired with a cotton crop top and neutral footwear designed for the rainy season.

Trending Now

To stay dry and chic, we can prefer shirts, short kurtis, and fabrics like cotton, mulmul, lightweight silk, and rayon that won’t cling to your skin. For formal meetings, you can go for baggy high-waisted trousers paired with bright-colored shirts or small vibrant floral prints tucked in!

We always had a fascination with trench coats, long colorful rubber boots, and scarves. They allow us to wade through knee-deep water confidently. If you not wearing your raincoat, a colorful or printed umbrella with a wooden handle can be your faithful companion.

If you prefer to keep your skin breathing, then don’t wear much makeup unless necessary. However, you can always apply kohl, lipstick, and a lovely perfume. As for accessories, you can love silver or white metal jewelry with Meena work or stones, as well as beaded hoops. But above all, can feel you completely adorning myself with flowers, whether it’s with casual or Indian formal wear. In the rain, you can always wear a waterproof sports watch to complete your formal look.

“For monsoon weddings”

You can wear chiffon, georgette, crepe, and organza fabrics. You can also wear short kurtis with slits and bright beaded work or opt for Punjabi-style kurtis with short ghagras in lighter fabrics. To add definition to a flowy chiffon knee-length dress, you can accessorize with a belt or a statement necklace. For footwear, choose comfortable yet stylish options like wedge heels or embellished flats. Finally, don’t forget to carry a compact umbrella or a colorful parasol to protect yourself from unexpected showers.

For outdoor parties in the monsoon, You can go for hot pants, a see-through waist-length top with lace underwear, a colorful anklet on one leg, and either a silver or rose gold hoop with colorful stones and beads. Also, you can tie a bandana-style scarf on your head. You can simply want to embrace the joy of rain and constantly feel like you are “dancing in the rain.”

Rainy days offer an excellent chance to embrace a vibrant and lively color palette. From radiant reds to playful pinks, bold blues, and cheerful yellows, you can find that these hues truly make you stand out. Wearing such colors brings a sense of joy and upliftment, and you can’t help but imagine that even the plants and trees share in this rejuvenating spirit. The sight of lush green leaves and many beautiful flowers seem to signify their revitalization through the nourishing rain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES