Monsoon is synonymous with a number of diseases. The rainy season does not even spare the skin.

In monsoon, the temperature is humid as well as dry. There is also the sun’s harmful UVA UVB rays. Humidity leads to a lot of sweating, and can also increase oiliness. Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares some vital tips for skin care in monsoon.

There are mainly three types of skin-dry, oily and combination (dry cheeks and oily T-zone and outer area of the face).

How to care for dry skin: Monsoon brings forth allergies, and allergic skin is inherently dry. Daily moisturizing is the key to prevent itching and scratching. Dehydrated skin looks dry and lacks lustre. There are two main types of moisturizers – emollient coats the topmost layer of skin and prevents the water droplets on the skin from evaporating into the atmosphere. A Humectant increases the water content of outer layers of skin. Certain moisturizers are loaded with skin-repairing natural moisturizing factors (Ceramides) and help allergic or diseased skin. A dermatologist can help you in making the best choice for your ski.

How to care for oily skin: Oil glands although are controlled by hormones, they tend to get hyperactive during monsoons. This makes the skin looks sticky; and when people with oily skin try to dab themselves with cosmetics to decrease stickiness, they end up with acne/pimple flare-ups. Oily skin needs a medicated face wash (used twice-thrice) daily, to combat excessive oiliness. Excessive washing and scrubbing of the face should be refrained from, it signals oil glands to produce more oil. People with oily skin should refrain from applying heavy make-up in monsoons and instead opt for water-based cosmetics and use lotions instead of creams, to moisturize the skin. Acne should be treated in a timely manner with medicines, creams, chemical peels, so you aren’t left with marks or scars.

How to care for combination skin: This type is a mix of both dry outer and oily inner skin. This will need a tailor-made therapy that comprises mild cleansers and good moisturisation.