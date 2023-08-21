Home

Hair colouring also involves proper hair care, in order to prevent dryness and protect the texture of the hair. Chemical colourants and dyes can deplete moisture, making the hair very dry and brittle.

How to Take Care of Dyed And Coloured Hair? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Hair colouring also involves proper hair care, in order to prevent dryness and protect the texture of the hair. Chemical colourants and dyes can deplete moisture, making the hair very dry and brittle. Repeated or incorrect colouring can also weaken the hair, leading to split ends and hair breakage. The normal balance of the scalp can be upset and trigger off dandruff and other related conditions.

The hair has to be protected with conditioners and hair serums, in order to protect both the colour and the health of the hair. Take special care of the ends, to avoid dryness and split ends. Apply conditioners and hair serums on the ends too. Use a hair cream with sunscreen to protect the hair from the summer sun. Actually, sun exposure can lighten the colour, apart from depleting moisture and making the hair dry. Use a mild herbal shampoo. Use less shampoo and rinse well with water. Avoid excessive use of hair dryers and allow your hair to dry naturally whenever you can. Drink plenty of water and fresh fruit juices during summer, to keep your body, skin and hair hydrated.

In cases of excessive dryness of dyed or coloured hair, hot oil therapy helps. Mix one part of castor oil with two parts of coconut oil. Heat and apply. Remember to apply on the ends too. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

Avoid vigorous massage and rubbing when you apply oil. Massage the scalp gently, using only the fingertips. Then, move the scalp in small circular movements. This helps to stimulate blood circulation to the follicles. Keep the oil on overnight and wash the hair the next day. Use a mild herbal shampoo to wash the hair. To dry the hair, avoid rubbing it with your towel. Instead, wrap it around the head and allow it to absorb excess water. Comb out the tangles with a wide-toothed comb, starting from the ends and working upwards. Allow the hair to dry naturally.

You can also take hair spa treatments. This entails oil massage, exposing the hair to steam, application of hair packs and so on. It helps to improve the texture and add shine to damaged hai

