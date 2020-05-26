Sarees are perfect Indian outfit that can enhance your look within seconds. From glamorous to traditional, and casual, sarees can give you any look you ask for. But, for that, you need to take extra care of them based on their fabric and embroidery. There are various kind of sarees available in the market and each of them requires a different level of maintenance. Care is what makes them look new even after years. Here we tell you how to maintain a few popular types of sarees and keep them ready to be worn on special occasions. Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Look Decoded: Silk Saree With Wine Blouse And Dupatta by Jayanti Reddy Label

Silk Sarees

Silk sarees are quite expensive and tough to maintain. You should not keep them with other sarees. Always wrap a muslin cloth around them before keeping them in your cupboard. It will allow the air to pass between the fabric as moisture can damage your silk saree. Also, a dark place is preferred to keep them as this will prevent discolouration. Additionally, do not clean them at home but always opt for dry cleaning. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit-Approved Sarees That Will Show You How to Rock The Perfect Bling in Your Wardrobe

Chiffon Sarees

Chiffon is a delicate fabric and it can easily be damaged if not washed or store properly. If you are using a washing machine, do not mix it with other cloths. Also, keep the machine in delicate wash mode. Manual washing requires lukewarm water and liquid detergent. You just need to soak your saree in the water for 30 minutes and then rinse with cold water. Always dry it in shade. And, never hang chiffon sarees for a long time. Just fold them nicely and keep in your wardrobe. Also Read - Summer Fashion Tips: Best Ways to Style Cotton Sarees to Achieve That Classy Look

Cotton Sarees

Cotton is the most comfortable fabric and is perfect for daily wear. But it requires special attention. Never wash your cotton sarees with other cloths. Also, do not keep them immersed in water for too long as doing that can lead to discolouration. Also, do not forget to starch them to maintain their crispness and dry in shade.

Tissue And Organza Sarees

If not properly maintained, tissue and organza sarees can get damaged easily. These sarees should only be dry cleaned and kept wrapped in a muslin cloth. Hanging them for long can damage their shape. Also, keep refolding them after every few days to prevent any tear.