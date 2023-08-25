Home

How to Take Care of Your Skin After Sun Damage? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

How to Take Care of Your Skin After Sun Damage? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

One of the most important times to protect yourself from the sun's rays is when you go outside to enjoy a sunny day and clear sky. Sun exposure can harm your skin and make any hyperpigmentation worse.

How to Take Care of Your Skin After Sun Damage? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Exposure to the sun leads to sun tan, sunburn and many other effects. Apart from tanning, the skin is exposed to harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, which has several long-term effects, including visible ageing signs. Sun exposure can also lead to dark spots or patches. So, what is the answer? At the moment, physical protection is the answer. This can be done by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen. A sunscreen is a product that forms a protective cover between the skin and the sun’s rays, while a broad-spectrum sunscreen is one that provides protection from both UV-A and UV-B rays of the sun. There are many other effects. Sun exposure can also cause loss of moisture from the skin.

Sunscreen All The Way: Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. Make sure you apply sunscreen not only on the face but also on all exposed areas. The sunscreen should be applied about 20 minutes before sun exposure. If you happen to be in the sun for more than an hour, you should re-apply the sunscreen. A sunscreen with SPF 25 is adequate for most skin, but if the skin is more sensitive and tends to burn easily, one should use a sunscreen with a higher SPF.

Scrub: Take 2 teaspoons of ground almonds and add a little curd or cold milk. Rub the mixture gently on the skin with circular movements. Wash it off with water.

HOW TO REMOVE TAN?

Add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) to curd and apply daily. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. For oily skin, mix lemon juice and cucumber juice in equal quantities and apply daily for 20 minutes. Or, mix cucumber pulp with yoghurt and apply on the face daily. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It will suit oily skin since cucumber is an astringent. Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the burnt area soothes and heals the skin and helps it to recover faster. Aloe Vera contains zinc, which is actually anti-inflammatory. Try coconut milk to tone and soothe the skin. It also helps to remove tan and brighten the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Cold milk applied daily, using cotton wool, helps to soothe and soften the skin, lightening skin colour over a period of time.

Note: For most skins, an SPF of 20 to 25 should be adequate. However, sun-sensitive skins should opt for a higher SPF of 40 or 60.

