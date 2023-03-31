Home

Lifestyle

How to Take Care of Your Skin And Hair Naturally? Shahnaz Husain Shares 3 Magical Ingredients

How to Take Care of Your Skin And Hair Naturally? Shahnaz Husain Shares 3 Magical Ingredients

The best skin care products are those made from natural ingredients rather than synthetic ones. Shahnaz Husain, reveals secret ingredients to natural beauty.

How to Take Care of Your Skin And Hair Naturally? Shahnaz Husain Shares 3 Magical Ingredients

Hair And Skin Care: Could you get a skin texture that glows without burning a hole in your pocket? Could your hair get stronger and silkier in this pollution? Is there a way to achieve all this naturally? Many of us are searching for the perfect beauty products that can treat both our hair and skin issues. Don’t worry anymore, beauty guru Shahnaz Husain reveals three miraculous elements to help you achieve natural skin and healthy hair.

3 MAGICAL INGREDIENTS FOR SKIN AND HAIR

1. Turmeric: Turmeric or Haldi is a part of our traditional medicinal and beauty aids since ancient times. Turmeric has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps to soften and brighten the skin. Used over a period of time, it also helps to remove tan and lighten skin colour.

You may like to read

Tan Removal – Add a pinch of turmeric to the curd and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes with plenty of water.

Add a pinch of turmeric to the curd and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes with plenty of water. Body Pack – Mix besan (gram flour) with curd and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply on the arms and legs three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour.

Mix besan (gram flour) with curd and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply on the arms and legs three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour. Facial Hair – Apply a paste of turmeric powder and milk and rub this on the skin in a circular motion. It is said to discourage facial hair over a period of time.

2. Fenugreek: Fenugreek or Methi is a common medicinal ingredient that has been used since ancient times. Fenugreek is also known for its powerful healing qualities and benefits for the hair. The seeds not only help to control dandruff but are helpful in lice infestations. Fenugreek also contains lecithin, which helps to moisturize the hair. So, it not only helps to promote healthy hair growth but also adds body and shine.

Dandruff Removal – Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Next morning, make a paste of the seeds and apply it to the scalp. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and then rinse off very well with water

Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Next morning, make a paste of the seeds and apply it to the scalp. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and then rinse off very well with water Lice Removal – Have weekly henna treatments? Add fenugreek seeds along with teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs, one teaspoon fenugreek seed powder and enough tea water to the henna powder, mixing it into a thick paste. If the hair is dry, add two teaspoons of oil. Apply the henna on the hair and wash it off after an hour.

3. Rose Water: It contains Vitamins A, C, D. E and B3. The best part is that it suits all skin types, including sensitive skin and acne conditions. Due to its cooling effect, rose water is ideal for Indian summers as a skin cleanser and freshener. It can be used several times during the day to wipe the face and remove dirt, oil and stale sweat. Rose water is versatile and can be mixed with many ingredients. Mixed with Multani Mitti into a paste, it forms an ideal cleansing pack.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.