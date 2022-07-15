Humidity levels are rising across India and it can cause a significant impact on your skin. Did you know high levels of humidity cause your sweat ducts to close and if your glands do not work properly it can cause a problem? Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares tips and tricks to handle humidity this monsoon.Also Read - Sandalwood Oil For Skin: Want Flawless And Spotless Skin? Do Include Sandalwood Oil In Your Beauty Regime - Watch

Coconut Water : An ingredient that can be used for cooling and cleansing the face is the water inside a tender coconut. The water is clear and also sterile and contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes. As such, it is highly nutritious. The face can be washed daily with coconut water to refresh, cool and cleanse. It also adds a glow and helps to remove oil and impurities. It can also be mixed with Multani mitti into a paste and applied to the face. Wash it off when it dries. It is ideal for reducing oiliness and clarifying oily skin.

: An ingredient that can be used for cooling and cleansing the face is the water inside a tender coconut. The water is clear and also sterile and contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes. As such, it is highly nutritious. The face can be washed daily with coconut water to refresh, cool and cleanse. It also adds a glow and helps to remove oil and impurities. It can also be mixed with Multani mitti into a paste and applied to the face. Wash it off when it dries. It is ideal for reducing oiliness and clarifying oily skin. Cucumber juice has several beauty benefits. It is an astringent and helps to tone and refresh the skin. It closes the pores and reduces oiliness. It also helps to lighten skin colour over a period of time. The effect of cucumber juice is gentle on the skin. That is why it is a traditional remedy for the delicate skin around the eyes, helping to reduce dark circles and brighten the skin. Cucumber juice may be applied daily on the skin around eyes, washing off with plain water after 15 minutes. It helps to reduce dark circles around eyes.

has several beauty benefits. It is an astringent and helps to tone and refresh the skin. It closes the pores and reduces oiliness. It also helps to lighten skin colour over a period of time. The effect of cucumber juice is gentle on the skin. That is why it is a traditional remedy for the delicate skin around the eyes, helping to reduce dark circles and brighten the skin. Cucumber juice may be applied daily on the skin around eyes, washing off with plain water after 15 minutes. It helps to reduce dark circles around eyes. For a cooling face pack, mix Cucumber juice with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. Put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour. It will also help to remove tan. To tone the skin, mix cucumber juice with rose water in equal quantities. Apply on the face and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. For a skin lightening pack, mix cucumber juice with ripe papaya pulp and yogurt. Apply on the face and wash it off after half an hour.

Mint water has antiseptic and healing properties. It is particularly beneficial in summer. Cucumber juice can be mixed with mint water to refresh and tone the skin in summer. It closes the pores and keeps the skin free from problems. Mint has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to control acne conditions. Crushed mint leaves can be added to water and left for an hour. Strain and use the water to wash the face.

Rose water is said to contain Vitamins A, C, D. E and B3. Tone the skin with chilled rose water daily. It suits all skin types.