Do you have an itchy scalp? Are you experiencing skin flakes on your scalp and shoulders? If yes, you have dandruff. It is extremely debilitating and damaging to your hair. Dandruff is a common skin condition that causes the skin on the scalp to flake. Factors like dry skin, sensitivity to hair-care products, and having conditions like eczema and psoriasis can increase your susceptibility to develop dandruff. To eliminate it, you can either get the medical help or can go for some home remedies like Neem.

Neem has strong antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that can work together to help you get rid of dandruff. It can also prevent the regular onset of dandruff. Here is how you can use it to thwart dandruff.

Neem Water

Easy to make and use, Neem water is one of the best remedies for dandruff. All you need to do is to boil 1-litre water in a can. Then, take it off the heat and add 40 Neem leaves in the water. Let the water rest overnight. The next morning, rinse your hair thoroughly with this water. Using Neem water thrice a week can help you completely get rid of the dandruff and itchiness that it causes.

Neem Leaf Hair Pack

This is another effective way to use Neem for treating dandruff. To prepare the pack, boil 1-litre water and add 40 Neem leaves and 1 tablespoon of honey in it. Leave it overnight. Strain the water, the next morning. Also, make a paste of the Neem leaves and apply it on your scalp and hair. Wait for 30 minutes and then rinse off using the strained Neem water.

Neem And Coconut Oil Therapy

Neem and coconut oil therapy can improve the health and texture of your hair by relaxing the nerves. Also, it can help you cure dandruff. All you need to do is to heat a cup of coconut oil and then add 20 Neem leaves in it. Let the mixture boil for around 15 minutes. Take it off the heat and let it cool down. Then, strain the water and add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 castor oil to it. Store this oil in a bottle and massage your hair twice a week using it. Doing this will make your scalp and hair dandruff-free.