Dandruff is a scalp condition that is characterised by flakiness and itchiness. It affects around 50 per cent of people and is one of the major causes of hair fall. Having dry skin, seborrheic dermatitis, fungal growth (Malassezia) on the scalp, and sensitivity to hair products can lead to dandruff. It does not only affects your scalp and hair health but also makes you feel embarrassed.

Dandruff is not easy to get rid of. Also, if your scalp is prone to dandruff, it will recurrently affect you. So, it is important to opt for a home remedy that is effective in keeping dandruff at bay and is also not costly. One of such remedies is Neem leaves.

Neem leaves are convenient to use. They have strong anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Also, Neem leaves have anti-inflammatory effects and blood purifying elements that can help you keep your scalp away from dandruff and let your hair grow long. Here we tell you how to use this effective arsenal against dandruff.

Neem Water

Neem water offers instant relief from itchiness and discomfort that come along with dandruff. All you need to do is boil around 40 Neem leaves in 1 liter of water. Turn off the heat and let the boiled Neem water rest for a few hours. After washing your hair with a mild shampoo, pour Neem water on your hair and let it dry on its own.

Neem Yogurt And Fenugreek Hair Mask

Applying this hair mask can not only help you get rid of dandruff but also provide a calm and cooling effect. Moreover, yogurt is a great conditioner. It can provide nutrition to your hair and prevent them from drying. All you need to do is to soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water for at least 3 hours. Then add around 40 Neem leaves and a few drops of water. Give the mixture good glitz. Then, add 1/2 cup yogurt and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Apply this mask to oiled hair. Rinse off after an hour.

Neem Oil

Take a cup of coconut oil and add around 20 Neem leaves to it. Heat the oil and let it come to boil. Then, take it off the heat and allow the oil to cool. Strain the coconut oil and add castor oil and lemon juice to it. Massage your head using this magical oil mixture twice a week.