If you follow Japanese or Korean skincare routines, you will find out that rice is one of the most popular beauty ingredients used by them. The Japanese and Korean women are known for their flawless, glowing skin. Their skin always appears fresh and young. Rice is considered a cosmetic healing tool and they swear by it.

Rice and rice water are still one of the most popular beauty ingredients in a lot of skin whitening, brightening, anti-aging skincare products. Did you know rice is beneficial in treating and preventing acne, removing acne scars, and getting rid of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and age spots around your mouth, upper lip, eyes, and your entire face and body?

Rice Water is rich in amino acids, vitamins, lot of minerals. It is anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties. In a nutshell, rice water is moisturizing, brightening, calming, and anti-aging. Also Read - Here’s How Your Skin and Hair Are Getting Impacted Due to Anxiety, Read On

Try this DIY home remedy for glowing skin using rice water! There are three variants of it, read on to find out.

1. Take 1 cup of rice (any variety of rice/white/brown/red/basmati etc), soak it in water for 30 minutes, then pour into a jar.

2. The second way to make the rice water is to cook rice and don’t throw away the water. Pour it into a jar and your rice water is ready. Keep it in the refrigerator and use it within one week.

Beauty uses of Rice Water:

1. Rice water as a face toner: It will protect you from sun and anti-aging.

2. Use it in your face mask: You can use rice water as a liquid ingredient in any face mask you use. It will give you glowing skin and reduce hyperpigmentation.

3. Ice-cube treatment: You can pour the rice water in an ice-cube tray and freeze it. After a few hours, you can apply the ice on your face. It will help you reduce acne, scars, and give you glowing skin. It will help you brighten your skin, depuff your face, and make your skin soft and supple.

4. Treat Sunburn and tanning: Rice water when mixed with aloe vera gel can help cure sunburn and reduce tanning.

So, will you try this skincare routine?