Hair loss is quite prevalent these days. Almost every third person experiences hair fall. Hair loss can occur due to various reasons like smoking, not eating healthy food, taking stress, bad hair hygiene etc. Hair fall can be treated if it not a genetic problem. Apart from giving your body proper nutrition, indulging in exercise, and quitting bad lifestyle habits, you can take help of some Ayurvedic herbs. These are safe to use and are scientifically proven to help in treating hair loss. Read further to know about them.

Ginseng

This herb is known to stimulate blood circulation and provide nourishment to the hair follicles. This results in growth of the tresses and less hair fall. To get this benefit, you need to take a bowl and pour 3 tablespoons of Ginseng infused oil into it. Massage your scalp with this oil for 10 minutes. Make sure your hair is evenly covered with oil. Leave it for 30 minutes. Then rinse off using a mild shampoo.

Rosemary

It is a strong herb that is considered effective against hair fall. It works by detoxifying scalp and restoring hair pigment. Using rosemary thrice a week can stimulate growth of new hair. To prevent hair fall, you need to take a bowl and add 5-10 drops of rosemary essential oil and 2-3 tbsp carrier oil. Mix them well and massage your scalp using this blend for 10 minutes. Leave it for 30 minutes and then wash off using a mild shampoo.

Neem

Neem is one of the most effective herbs against hair fall. It has strong anti-bacterial properties that help in getting relief from dandruff, itching etc. Applying it topically can boost blood circulation . It can cure various other hair related problems like premature graying, thinning of hair etc. To use it, all you need to do is to boil a bunch of Neem leaves in 2 cups of water for 10 minutes. Then, let it cool. Next, strain the liquid and wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Pour the prepared Neem water through your hair as a final rinse.