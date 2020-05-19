Fashion is all about placing different patterns and outfits together and make them look stunning. You just need a bit of fashion sense and creative mind to be able to stand out in a crowd of glamorous divas. Be innovative and go for mixing and matching. And, if any of your so-called fashionista friend suggests you to ditch print-on-print, give her a cold shoulder. This old-fashioned rule is no more in the book. Stop going safe with all-black or plain and print combo. Try something cool and interesting like floral with geometric patterns or similar patters with a bit of change in colours. Also Read - COVID-19 Forces Milan And Paris Fashion Weeks to go Digital

Still feeling reluctant? Don't be. Here we tell you the basics of how to wear print-on-print. These tricks and tips can help you change your look for better.

Leopard Print With Stripes

This mixing of patterns will give you one of the most classy looks. Step into the glamour world with a simple striped top and pair it with leopard print mini skirt. You can also opt for a black scarf around your neck and black tights. Complete your look with a ponytail and a pair of stilettos.

Similar Pattern With Different Colours

Grabbing two different prints is something that comes in mind when you think of print-on-print fashion. But what about wearing the similar patter outfits? Mixing similar-based artwork can give you a different and classy look.

Dark Floral Prints With Lighter One

While going for print-on-print, you can keep the visual balance right for a catchy look. A lighter print skirt can go well on a dark floral top. So the next time you scan your closet for perfect street style outfit, opt for colours complementing each other.