Wish to try something new or light this summer? Opt for white on white. This cool hue can help you top the trend game and raise the temperature a bit more. Though this monochromatic look can give an extra edge to your personality and make you stand out in the fashion crowd, it won't be easy to carry this outfit unless you know the A, B, C of flaunting white on white.
That is why, we are here to help you out slay in all white during the summer, which is the season of this hue. Whether it a beach party, office meeting, or a casual date, you can go for the all white classic look anywhere. It fits everywhere and can make you look ethereal during both day and night. Let's know the tips to stunningly pull off white-on-white.
- Thinking to flaunt white ensemble in office? Don’t forget to add dimension to your outfit by choosing different fabrics. If you are opting for a ruffled white skirt, pair it with a cotton shirt. This will add contrast to your overall look. You can complete your appearance with a pair of white pumps.
- To get a lively and artistic look, you can pair an airy crochet-patterned white shirt with a denim midi-skirt. This gorgeous Bohemian look can be enhanced a bit more by wearing soft brown coloured gladiator sandals.
- In case you wish to go monochromatic during the night out, you can always pick a vintage white dress. While choosing an outfit for a night out, keep in mind that it should not have too much embellishments on it. You can pair up your outfit with a structured white blazer to pull off the white-on-white. It will give definition to your overall look and will balance the dress by giving an urban element to it.