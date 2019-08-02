All nutrients are extremely vital to your body. This includes vitamins. Sadly, many of us are deficient in these nutrients and this impacts our health very negatively leading to diseases, weight gain, hair loss and other problems. Researchers have now found that people who intake high levels of Vitamin A have a 17 per cent less risk of getting a skin cancer as compared to those who eat modest amounts of foods and supplements rich in Vitamin A. Eunyoung Cho, Associate Professor at the Brown University and a researcher associated with the project said that this is one of the many reasons to ensure that you get plenty of fruits and vegetables as part of a healthy diet. According to Cho, skin cancer, including squamous cell carcinoma, is hard to prevent, but this eating a healthy diet rich in Vitamin A, in addition to wearing sunscreen and reducing sun exposure, maybe a way to reduce the risk.

The study notes that vitamin A is essential for the healthy growth and maturation of skin cells. The study published in the Journal of American Medical Association Dermatology, said that people who had the highest average daily total Vitamin A intake were 17 per cent less likely to get skin cancer than those in the category with the lowest total Vitamin A intake. The team also found that the majority of Vitamin A came from the participants’ diets, particularly from fruits and vegetables, rather than from animal-based foods or vitamin supplements. This clearly means that you need to up your intake of Vitamin A sources, especially plant-based sources of Vitamin A. Here are some that can help you:

Indian gooseberry: Along with other nutrients, amla or the Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin A. Along with healthy skin, it can also help you get a boost of immunity. Its high fibrous content facilitates bowel movement and reduces constipation.

Tomato: This humble red vegetable is full of antioxidants like vitamin A, vitamin C and lycopene. You must make sure to eat lots of tomatoes. You should have them in both raw and cooked forms.

Papayas: These fruits are full of vitamin A and known to enhance eye health and also your skin. You must have a bowl of fresh papayas every day.