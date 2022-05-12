The position of a mother in our lives is irreplaceable. She is our constant throughout our lives. She loves u selflessly. Every year Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May to honour the selfless contribution of Mother in our lives. A mother performs many roles- sometimes she is our teacher who teaches us to differentiate between right and wrong, our cool who feeds us with scrumptious meals, our babysitter who takes care of us selflessly without asking anything in return et al. Have we ever thought how efficiently she manages her professional and personal life? To answer this question, we spoke to some of the working mothers across the industries who are not only dotting mothers but are also excelling in their careers to know how their strike a balance between their professional and personal lives.Also Read - Tips And Exercises to Stay Stress-Free During Pregnancy

Sakshee Katiyal, CEO, Home & Soul – "It is rightly said by Michele Obama that Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own. Coming from a background in fashion designing, I realized I want to make a mark in the real estate industry, a sector that has been a male dominant one. I felt challenged and empowered at the same time when I started my first real-estate project from the scratch, five years ago and have been successfully able to deliver the same. Being a mother and a wife, it was a challenge for me then to think of a new phase, and started off with something which needed immense patience and hard work. But I am proud of this journey. The industry is filled with competition and we are thriving through it with good business each year. My suggestion to the younger generation is to never get bogged down by challenges. Take every failure as learning and keep on taking steps towards your goals and the world is yours."

Ayesha S.Bhatia, Co-founder, Chief Synergy Officer & Soulpreneur, Endorphins Entertainment Pvt Ltd – " With time I learnt that being a mother is not about being perfect, it's about loving one's imperfections. We juggle between so many tasks, there are days when I feel that I'm not able to manage everything, but with the support of family things eventually work out. I think that sometimes it's okay to let things be. While my work and family both give me happiness, I truly believe in making time for myself and doing what makes me feel happy. As mothers, we will be able to spread love and happiness only if we are happy. I am glad that my motherly instincts equally help me in leading teams and being a better entrepreneur. Cheers to all mothers at work or at home, we all deserve appreciation not today, but every day!"

Reetika Gupta, Mommy and Lifestyle Digital Creator- “As a working mom, I believe you can be both professionally ambitious and at the same time deeply and lovingly committed to your family. Finding the right work-life balance is the key to both – success and family happiness. Learn to set a schedule, prioritise tasks, take time for yourself, be physically active and focus on the present. Simple tricks like these can help you manage both expectations of your family and work life.”

Sakshi Uniyal, PR professional – “Nowadays most the women are working, and in such a situation it becomes a bit difficult for them to maintain a balance between both home and office. To maintain a balance between both home and office, you have to give importance to the need and priority. That is, the work that is necessary has to be done first. For example, if your child is ill, his exams are going on or he needs you, then in this situation, you should give importance to the child instead of the office. On the contrary, if you have got an important assignment from the office, give importance to it first. take time for yourself. Try to do all the work on time, and avoid wasting time on social media. With pre-planning and identifying your priorities, you can enjoy your life.”