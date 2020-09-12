Yami Gautam is making innovative use of her time at home during the lockdown. The actress shared on her Instagram handle that that she has learned the art of making kajal (kohl) at home, the way her grandma used to do make it. Also Read - Practicing Aerobic Exercise For As Little As 2 Minutes Every Day Will Keep Your Mind Sharp

"Having patiently observe my Naani as she would make 'Kaajal' at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container, which I still posses," Yami wrote.

"Finally, made 'kaajal' myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes," she shared.

Along with it, she posted a picture of flaunting kohled eyes. (check it out)

Yami is not the only celebrity who is making the most of the quarantine time. Celebrities including Tamanna Bhatia, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora have also tried home remedies and gave us a sneak peek of their beauty secrets.

Tamanna had shared a video of her applying an onion hair mask, she used a mixed juice, coconut oil to protect against hair fall. It sure is a stinky secret, but one that works wonders. On the other hand, Priyanka shared how she keeps her scalp healthy by sharing her mother’s remedy. She was seen applying a mixture of yogurt, honey, and one egg.

While we all miss going to the salon for skincare, Ananya Panday told us how we can do it at home with just three kitchen ingredients Yogurt, Turmeric, and honey. She says that applying this face mask has done wonders for her skin.

Malaika Arora in a post had shared that she applies Aloe Vera Gel on her skin to keep it moisturized and hydrated throughout the day.

Will you try any of these home remedies recommended by the celebrities?

(With inputs from IANS)