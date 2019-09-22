As all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s in the United States, too much is literally on the platter.

Indian-origin chef in Houston, Kiran Verma, who runs Kirans’ — an Indian restaurant — in Houston is preparing special meals for PM Narendra Modi, which would be offered at the hotel where PM Modi will be staying to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to reports, there will be two types of thali — NaMo thali and NaMo mithai. All dishes will be prepared in desi ghee. PM Modi has not made any special request pertaining to his food choice.

The NaMo thali has methi thepla, samosa with mint chutney, kachori with imli chutney, dal and khichdi, khandvi. The entire menu will be revealed later. The mithai thali will have gajar halwa, rasmalai, shrikhand, gulab jamun and kheer.

After Narendra Modi tastes these thalis, both of them will become part of her restaurant’s regular menu.

Chef Kiran, who was born on Odisha, has said that this was the first time she was cooking for PM Modi. She undertook a lot of research on what PM Modi likes, what her mother cooked for him on his birthday.

Preparations for the mega event ‘Howdy, Modi’, are in full swing. The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope. Reports have claimed that over 50,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event. US President Donald Trump will also take part in the mega function.

Earlier on Saturday, after arriving at the Texas airport, PM Modi tweeted, “Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow.”

The PM was received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, and other officials.