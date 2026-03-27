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Hrithik Roshans girlfriend Saba Azad hospitalised due to Cyclospora cayetanensis- Heres what it means

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad hospitalised due to Cyclospora cayetanensis- Here’s what it means

A recent health scare involving Saba Azad has brought attention to Cyclospora infection, with many seeking to understand its impact and how such conditions affect recovery and daily life.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan‘s girlfriend Saba Azad recently faced a serious health scare that left fans worried after update was shared online. Actor known for energetic presence revealed she had been hospitalised following sudden illness that drained strength completely. An image shared from hospital bed showed visible weakness which shocked many followers. Despite tough phase she managed to stay positive while receiving constant support from Hrithik Roshan who stood by her side. Her message quickly gained attention as people began discussing rare infection along with its impact on health and recovery journey.

Saba Azad opened up about her condition describing past fourteen days as extremely difficult. She revealed that she has been hospitalised due to Cyclospora cayetanensis infection, causing rapid weight loss of nearly 4 kg, along with severe weakness, making even simple movement challenging. She mentioned how sudden shift from active workout routine to complete exhaustion left her shocked. She also shared precautionary advice urging everyone to wash vegetables properly before consumption. Along with this, Saba credited Hrithik Roshan for lifting her mood during recovery by bringing positivity in difficult moments.

See Saba Azad’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

What is Cyclospora cayetanensis?

Cyclospora cayetanensis refers to microscopic parasite responsible for intestinal infection known as cyclosporiasis. Organism survives inside human digestive system leading to stomach related illness. It gained global attention after multiple food related outbreaks reported across countries.

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How Cyclospora cayetanensis spreads?

Infection usually occurs through consumption of contaminated food or water. Fresh produce like leafy vegetables herbs fruits often become carriers if not cleaned properly. Parasite spreads through fecal contamination though direct person to person transmission remains rare because organism needs time outside body to become infectious.

However to cure it doctors generally treat infection using combination antibiotics such as trimethoprim sulfamethoxazole. With proper care most healthy individuals recover fully though symptoms like diarrhea, fatigue and stomach discomfort may last for weeks if untreated. Medical supervision remains important especially in prolonged cases.

Big Question: Can it become life threatening?

In most situations infection does not turn fatal however it can pose risk for individuals with weak immunity elderly or young children. Major concern arises from dehydration caused by continuous illness. Timely treatment hydration and nutrition support help prevent serious complications and ensure safe recovery.

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