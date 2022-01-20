Huma Qureshi’s little black shimmery dress is the talk of the fashion town. Not only does Huma’s dress oozes class but it is also a perfect attire that goes well with any occasion. Huma is successfully beating the mid-week blues by going exquisite and extravagant. Surely one of the ways to beat blues is to just wear a little black shimmery dress and dance your way through it.Also Read - 'Being Imperfect Is Your Own Perfect’: Athiya Shetty Opens Up on Facing Body Shaming

Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a series of pictures that depicted her many moods. The caption read," The many moods of Huma Q … Wednesday Night Blues in A Little Black Dress" She chose to wear a statement silver neckpiece from Ambrus Jewels and classic black stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

Check Out The Pictures Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma’s little black shimmery dress has won several hearts on the internet. She has raised the bar quite high with her latest Instagram pics. Her ensemble was adorned with a midriff that flaunted her curves. The little black wrap-up dress was full sleeves with intricate detailing at the waist.

For accessories, she chose statement silver jewelry from Ambrus Jewels and black stilettos from Christian Louboutin. For makeup, she chose nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and pink lipshade.

What do you think of Huma’s dress?