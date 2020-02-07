Wanting to involve in sexual intercourse sometimes and escaping it other times is completely normal. But if you constantly look for ways to avoid sexual contact, something is wrong with your body. Fluctuation in libido is understandable but frequent low sex desire is not ‘normal’. It may be a sign of the underlying medical condition and can impact your relationship negatively if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to doctors in the field, constantly being disinterested in sex and being bothered by that is known as hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). This condition is defined as the absence of sexual thoughts, fantasies, sexual desires, and difficulty in a romantic relationship.

Causes of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder

From physical conditions like diabetes, urinary incontinence, thyroid problem to an imbalance of neurotransmitters in brain and side-effect of medication consumption, there are various factors that may result in the onset of hypoactive sexual desire disorder. An imbalance in the levels of chemicals in the brain can inhibit your sexual desire and can keep the excitement out of the picture. Also, the intake of medications for psychological problems like stress, anxiety, depression can lead to hypoactive sexual desire disorder. Additionally, prolonged conflicts in the relationship and lack of trust contribute to loss of sexual desire in women.

Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder

As far as the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder is concerned, it depends on the underlying cause of the problem. In case, a low level of estrogen hormone is the cause, your doctors may suggest estrogen therapy. However, if the intake of antidepressants is the cause behind the onset of HSDD, you may be prescribed certain medications with a few side-effects. Emotional factors are tackled by providing counseling. Certain lifestyle changes like exercising regularly, sexual experimentation, and avoiding substances affecting sexual desire can be of significant help.