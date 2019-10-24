Are you experiencing unexplained weight loss, muscle weakness, and muscle stiffness? If yes, you are probably suffering from a medical condition called hypothyroidism, Opposite of hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid (butterfly-shaped gland) either stops or not produces enough hormones that are responsible for using and regulating energy in the body. Notably, the thyroid controls your heartbeat and the function of your digestive system. Though the signs of tyhis condition differ from person to person, some of the common symptoms include constipation, muscle weakness, dry skin, obesity, slowed heart rate, thinning hair etc. It can be causeddue to the autoimmune response. This means that your immune system confuses healthy body cells for harmful invading cells and attack them causing serious medical conditions. The good part is that hypothyroidism is treatable at home. Simple natural remedies can provide you with relief from the symptoms of hypothyroidism. Read on to know about them.

Eat vitamin B rich food

One of the major reasons behind symptoms like fatigue and tiredness during hypothyroidism is a deficiency of vitamin B12. The condition also causes a low level of vitamin B1 in the body. To avoid the debilitating effects of these deficiencies, you can consume eggs, cheese, milk etc.

Try using Ashwagandha

Known as an adaptogenic herb, Ashwagandha can balance the hormonal fluctuation in the body. It works by boosting your immunity. Its effects can provide relief from signs and symptom slike stress and fatigue. Using it twice a day can give you the required benefits.

Use coconut oil

Hypothyroidism affects your body’s metabolic function and that can be treated with the help of coconut oil. It contains medium-chain fatty acids that can boost your metabolism and can also be easily broken by your body.