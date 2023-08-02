Home

ICW 2023: Vaani Kapoor Looks Like Princess on The Runway in Red Lehenga With Bold Blouse, Don’t Miss The Statement Neckpiece

Vaani Kapoor made a breathtaking red lace appearance at Indian Couture Week for Roseroom by Isha J on Day the eigth day of the fashion event.

Vaani Kapoor stole the show for Isha J on the eighth day of the India Couture Week hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The debut of Roseroom by Isha J’s ‘Romantic Reverie’ collection captivated everyone with its distinctive and entrancing patterns.

Vaani Kapoor wore a scarlet outfit with a deep v-neck bralette and exquisite floral lace accents as her show-stopping outfit. She wore it with a crimson dupatta and a matching skirt with wonderful flare. She completed her ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace with green emeralds in opposing colours.

Vaani Kapoor chose bare eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks with a blush tint, and a glossy pink lipstick tone for her immaculate makeup look. Vaani finished off her glam appearance by letting the middle of her luscious curls fall wonderfully over her shoulders.

VAANI KAPOOR MAKES JAWS DROP IN RED ATTIRE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Vaani Kapoor’s fans swamped the comment section. They dropped heart eyes and fire emojis for her and well why won’t they? One of the users wrote, “The body that every girls craves to have 🤌😩🥵 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Red mein bawaal.” Many users hailed her as a beauty queen, princess and what not in the comment section. One of them also wrote, “Definition of perfection.”

The official handle FDCI dropped a video of Vaani Kapoor’s fantastic ramp walk at ICW 2023. The caption on the video reads, “Actress Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper for Lotus Makeup Show: RoseRoom by Isha J, on Day 8 of the Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands.”

ICW 2023: VAANI KAPOOR SETS THE RUNWAY ON FIRE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The collection is inspired by the charm of Hollywood’s Golden Age combined with the fascination of fashion from the French Riviera. As elaborate chikankari accents, delicate laces, and dreamy organza fabrics mix with pearls and crystals to create a fascinating tapestry of whimsical sophistication and exclusivity, each piece in this collection pays homage to the glamorous bygone era.

