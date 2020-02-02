A 54-year-old woman from England, named Jacqui Hayward Gant has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable disorder called idiopathic gastroparesis, which makes her vomit her own faeces. This condition has paralysed her stomach nerves and that makes it impossible for her to flush out her body’s waste material normally through the anus.

According to the patient, the last time she was properly able to excrete was in September the last year. She was a registered matron before her life turned upside down. The woman is also suffering from Crohn’s disease and proctitis since she was 17-years-old. Notably, Crohn’s disease occurs when your digestive tract gets inflamed. It is characterised by severe diarrhea, malnutrition, weight loss, etc. Whereas proctitis is a medical condition in which the inner lining of the rectum becomes inflamed. It causes symptoms like watery diarrhea, pain in rectum, anus, passing of mucus from the rectum, etc.

Probably, these severe conditions combinedly have lead to idiopathic gastroparesis. Let’s know about it in a bit of detail.

What is Idiopathic Gastroparesis?

Idiopathic gastroparesis is a debilitating medical condition in which the normally occurring stomach wall contractions stop and affects the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine for nutrient absorption and digestion. It causes symptoms including severe nausea, nutritional abnormalities, stomach bloating, reduced appetite, vomiting, etc.

Causes of Idiopathic Gastroparesis

Sometimes, the cause behind idiopathic gastroparesis remains unknown. According to the researchers in the field, certain factors including vagus nerve damage, viral infection, uncontrolled diabetes, hypothyroidism may be the culprit. Also, suffering from certain psychological disorders, cancer, undergoing, chemotherapy, or consuming anticholinergic drugs can increase your risk of developing idiopathic gastroparesis.

Medical And Natural Remedies

Though idiopathic gastroparesis is a non-curable disorder, several drugs are available to tackle the underlying cause and provide some relief from the ailment. If you are suffering from idiopathic gastroparesis, you may be prescribed antinausea medications, antibiotics, injections, and medicines to increase stomach contraction. In severe cases, doctors recommend electrical gastric stimulation, which is a surgical procedure in which contractions are triggered by attaching electrodes to the stomach. To feed the patient, feeding tubes are connected to the body.

As far as natural remedies for idiopathic gastroparesis are concerned, acupuncture, biofeedback, hypnotherapy, and acupressure may be of significant help.