We are trying to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 1 year and have become aware of its major symptoms like dry cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, high fever, etc. But, SARS-CoV-2 is changing its anatomy and causing unusual symptoms about which, not everyone is aware. Here we will talk about them.

A few weeks ago, scientists found that COVID-19 patients are losing eyesight owing to the deadly infection. Some are experiencing rashes and dizziness while others are going through cardiovascular problems due to blood clotting caused by the SARS-CoV-2. Apart from these, a new symptom has now been associated with the novel coronavirus. According to researchers, hair loss is another significant sign of COVID-19 infection.

A recent study published in the medical journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases has revealed that "alopecia is a late-onset symptom of COVID-19." For the study, scientists observed 58 COVID-19 patients admitted to the Disease Control and Prevention Center. It was found that 14 of them suffered from hair loss around 58 days after developing the first sign of the novel coronavirus. Among these subjects, 5 were women and 9 were men. And, out of these 14 patients, the hair loss symptom resolved in only 5.

American Academy of Dermatology Association explains that experiencing hair loss after suffering from any severe illness is not unusual. Long-term high fever and stress are the root causes of noticeable hair loss. And, it can last for six to nine months. When you are under stress, the level of cortisol hormone increases in your body and that leads to more hair than normal in the shedding or telogen phase. Eventually, the hair shedding stops and hair tends to return to the normal phase on its own.