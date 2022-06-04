Many prominent bollywood stars of the film industry, including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and others, walked the green carpet in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022. This star-studded lineup also included Ananya Panday who wore a stunning ensemble to the event and turns lot of heads with her dazzling appearance. The diva wore an embellished pastel blue gown and hands down was one of the best dressed celebs of the night.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Oozes Glamour in Shimmery Blue Thigh-High Slit Gown, Steals The Show at IIFA Awards 2022-See Hot Pics

For the IIFA Awards 2022, Ananya donned a pastel blue gown. Her gown is embellished with 3D pastel baby pink flowers that are connected to a silver ivy. The ensemble also has a corseted bodice, revealing embroidered back, flowing silhouette and floor-grazing hemline. Ananya completed the look with a similar pair of stilettos, gold rings, and pearl-drop earrings. Finally, the glam options included a center-parted braided hairstyle, delicate eye makeup, light mascara on the lashes, blush pink lip tint, shining complexion, reddened cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Date, Timings, Nominations, Actors' Performances And Everything You Need to Know

Fans started showing their love as soon as Ananya Pandey posted pictures on the gram. What a look, one user wrote. They not just drooled over her outfit but also loved how she gave princess vibes with her exquisite gown. ” Princess, loved your look” another user wrote. Baby blue bell for IIFA Rocks,” the actor captioned a photo of herself on her Instagram page. Also Read - 'Buddha Ho Gaya Par Ghamand Nahi Utra': Salman Khan Trolled Brutally For His Attitude Towards A Fan At The Airport

A look at Ananya Pandey’s Magnificent Ensemble at IIFA Awards 2022:

Meanwhile, the IIFA Awards 2022 will take place from June 2 to 4 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Divya Khosla Kumar are among the celebs who have arrived in the country to attend the event.

What do you guys think of Ananya Pandey’s outfit?