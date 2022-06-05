IIFA Awards 2022: Last night’s IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards featured some of Bollywood’s biggest names. From Aishwarya Rai to Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi, the celebs walked the red carpet in glitzy ensembles for the star-studded event. The film industry’s leading females arrived in breathtaking costumes that screamed elegance and wealth. The male actors, on the other hand, were the night’s huge attraction. Here’s a look at what all of these stars wore to the awards show. Take a glimpse at what’s ahead.Also Read - 'Tumhara Moosewala Kar Denge': Salman Khan, Father Salim Receive Death Threat

A Look at Bollywood Celebrities Stunning Ensembles at IIFA Awards 2022:

Ananya Pandey

In a lovely shimmering white saree, Ananya Panday was one of the first stars to walk the green carpet. She said "my first sari moment and it has to be in my favorite Manish Malhotra".

Also Read - IIFA 2022: Shershaah Wins Big; Vicky Kaushal- Kriti Sanon Are Best Actor-Actress | Full List

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

At the NEXA IIFA 2022 Green Carpet in Abu Dhabi, Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave their fans huge couple goals. While, Aishwarya Rai was seen in Black gown featuring golden embellishments, on the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan looked smashing in black tuxedo.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline wore a silver embroidered pre-draped saree and a matching full-sleeved blouse on the IIFA Awards green carpet.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah donned a pale pink-silver with a sculpted silver-hued chest, a matching floor-sweeping train, and a figure-hugging skirt that flaunted the diva’s curves.

Kriti Saxon

Kriti Sanon wore a sleeveless gold and lemon-yellow gown at the IIFA Awards ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore an ivory sharara set, brought Indian glamour to the award show last night.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauhar Khan looked stunning in a flowery Sahil Kocchar gown along with her husband Zaid Darbar who was seen dazzling in black suite.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol looked dashing in a black suit as he posed for the photographers at IIFA awards 2022.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri looked like a million bucks in gorgeous glittery green Michael Cinco gown.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal stealing hearts as always, looking smashing in black suit last night.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks mesmerizing in black and golden strapless gown.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish in monochrome suit at IIFA red carpet.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks breathtaking in shimmery embellished gown posing for pictures at IIFA Awards last night.

