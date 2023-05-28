Home

Nora Fatehi made another fashion statement in multi-coloured bodycon dress at IIFA green carpet.

IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Stunning Bodycon Dress With Dramatic Cape- WATCH

Bollywood stars dazzled at the biggest night in Abu Dhabi i.e. IIFA awards 2023. Celebrities stunned at the green carpet, spreading their glitz and glamour in supreme level. Talking about one such diva is none-other than Nora Fatehi who left internet mesmerized with her stunning attire. Scroll down to watch her best green carpet moments from last night.

Talking about the look, Nora Fatehi was seen adorning a stunning bodycon dress at IIFA awards 2023. The ensemble features sweetheart neckline, with sequined work all over the attire with royal blue floor-length cape teamed with her multi-coloured dress. For glam picks, Nora went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows, sharp contour and glowing skin. The diva completed her look with statement earrings, multiple rings and side parted messy bun.

Nora Fatehi Stuns in Sexy Bodycon Dress at IIFA Awards 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nora Fatehi Made Stylish Appearance in Red-Hot Latex Gown

Nora Fatehi was be seen wearing the entire ensemble with ease and posing elegantly on the red carpet for the photographers. Earlier, The Dilbar actress made a stylish appearance at the IIFA green carpet wearing a red-hot latex gown with a plunging neckline. Nora complemented her off-shoulder dress with glam makeup, nude lips, and soft curls.

The actress also shared a BTS video of her hot red look from IIFA with a caption ”Foreva im that girl..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Bollywood’s biggest awards show, IIFA, is taking place in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. Several A-listers, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Sanjana Sanghi and others, walked the green carpet on Friday for the IIFA Rocks event.

What do you guys think of Nora Fatehi’s Latest Look at IIFA Awards 2023? Tell us in the comments below

