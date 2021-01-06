Renowned fashion designer Swapnil Shinde has dressed big names in Bollywood including Madhuri Dixit,

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra and more has come out as a transwoman. Taking to her official Instagram handle, introducing herself as Saisha, the designer spoke about finding her new identity and the struggle she faced over the years. The ace Indian designer spoke about how she was bullied for being different.

Saisha penned an emotional and impactful note. She captioned her post, "Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one."

"Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment," she penned.

She said that boys in her school and college tormented her because she was different. “All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn’t mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed.”

Saisha said that it was 6 years ago that she finally accepted herself. She wrote, “I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I’m not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.”

As soon as Sasha made this revelation, love and praises started pouring in from friends and well-wishers of the fashion and film industry.

More power to you, Saisha!