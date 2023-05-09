Home

Lifestyle

5 Expert-Backed Ways to Boost Immunity in This Weather

5 Expert-Backed Ways to Boost Immunity in This Weather

There are things you can do to assist give your immune system what it needs to perform efficiently, though, whether you're battling a cold, the flu, or Covid-19.

5 Expert-Backed Ways to Boost Immunity in This Weather

Immunity Booster: Our immune system defends the body against infection and disease; it battles anything from common illnesses like the flu and colds to catastrophic disorders like cancer. It is intricate and subject to a variety of influences. Vaccines increase resistance to particular diseases. You can also boost your immune system by eating healthily, exercising, staying at a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, quitting smoking, and abstaining from excessive alcohol consumption. Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali says, “Ayurveda emphasizes not only treating disease but also maintaining health by improving one’s immunity.” The Ayurveda expert further shares five ways to improve your immunity.

5 SIMPLE WAYS TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY

Nutritious Diet: Having a healthy (nutritious) meal every day leads to a good metabolism and that’s very important to improve immunity. Follow Ayurvedic Seasonal Regimes: These regimes are called Ritu charya according to Ayurveda. There are 6 types of seasons and every season has different rituals to follow that lead to a healthy lifestyle! Sleep Well: Sleep is equally important as food, so do not compromise your sleep if you want a healthy immune system! Exercise: Improve your physical strength by doing exercise and yoga regularly! Daily exercise is the best pill for Immunity! Take Care of Your Mental Health: Be cheerful, be positive in every situation of your life which leads to healthy and happy hormones in balance mode to make you mentally stronger.

You can also try to drink plenty of water as one regularly loses water through breathing, urinating, and bowel movements, even if they’re not working out or perspiring. Make sure you’re replenishing the water you lose with water you can utilize to strengthen your immune system, which begins with understanding how much water you should be drinking each day.

You may like to read

You may alter your diet and lifestyle in a number of ways right now to boost your immune system. However, none of these recommendations can stop Covid-19, but they might strengthen your body’s natural defences against hazardous microorganisms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.