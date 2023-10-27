Home

Lifestyle

Immunity Booster: 6 Staple Meals to Boost Stamina in Winter Season

Immunity Booster: 6 Staple Meals to Boost Stamina in Winter Season

With winter season approaching, it is essential to build and strengthen our immunity systems to combat against viral and foreign invaders.

Immunity Booster: 5 Staple Meals to Boost Stamina in Winter Season

Every time the weather changes, it entails several health problems as well. Cough, cold, viral spreads with season change. With rising air pollution levels in the country, more and more people are experiencing respiratory issues. During such a time it is imperative to keep our body strong enough to combat foreign invaders. Building immunity and strengthening our health guards is essential, especially during the flu season.

Trending Now

Here are few staple meals that should be added in our everyday diet to help us keep warm, cozy and healthy too!

You may like to read

6 IMMUNITY BOOSTING FOODS TO KEEP US HEALTHY DURING WINTERS

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits, such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes, are packed with vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps to produce white blood cells, which fight off infection. Dark leafy greens: Dark leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, are good sources of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as iron and calcium. These nutrients are all important for a healthy immune system. Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, are good sources of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fibre. These nutrients are all important for a healthy immune system. Cruciferous vegetables also contain compounds that may help to fight cancer. Ginger: Ginger is a root that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, which can help to boost the immune system and fight off infection. Ginger can be eaten fresh, cooked, or made into tea. Garlic: Garlic is another root that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. Garlic contains allicin, a compound that has antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Garlic can be eaten fresh, cooked, or made into supplements. Turmeric: Turmeric is a spice that is commonly used in Indian cuisine. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin can help to boost the immune system and protect against infection. Turmeric can be added to food, taken as a supplement, or made into tea.

QUICK TIPS TO HELP BOOST IMMUNITY

Keep yourself hydrated

have seasonal fruits.

Include diet rich in proteins, vitamin C, iron etc

Avoid street food

Consume warm beverages like herbal teas, warm milk

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.