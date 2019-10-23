Diwali is all about lights, decorations, desserts, and celebration. On this auspicious occasion, family and friends come together to have fun and celebrate. This year October 27 marks the day when you can put aside your disciplined dietary habits and relish impeccable sweets. Most of the people try to control their sweet cravings even on Diwali to avoid any guilt later on. But what if we say that you can enjoy the desserts without compromising on your health? Yes, you read it right. On this Diwali, which will be during the new moon, you can take pleasure in having delectable desserts and satisfy your sweet craving. If you want to celebrate a guilt-free Diwali this time, try making Pumpkin Burfi at home. Being rich in vitamin A and antioxidants pumpkin can boost your immunity. Also, it is low in calories and therefore considered best for you if you are following a weight loss regimen. Here is the recipe for this dessert.
Ingredients
1 Cup chickpea flour
1 Cup grated pumpkin
1-1½ Cup jaggery powder (Adjust as per your taste)
½ Cup milk
¼ to ½ Cup melted ghee
1 teaspoon green cardamom powder
Method
- Put Chickpea flour in a sieve and sift. Now, lightly roast the fine flour on low heat.
- After you get a good fragrance, add 1 teaspoon ghee in it.
- Separately, sauté grated pumpkin to get rid of the raw smell.
- Now add the sautéed pumpkin in the roasted flour. Also, mix milk and jaggery powder in it nicely. Make sure there is no lump in the mixture.
- Cook the mixture on medium heat and keep on stirring it till you see a thick mixture.
- After that, add ghee in the thick mixture and stir for few more minutes.
- After you see ghee leaving on the sides, turn off the heat.
- Now, add cardamom powder in it and let the mixture cool down.
- Sprinkle a handful of chopped cashews and musk melon seeds on the mixture when it is a bit warm and then cut it into square pieces. The dessert is ready to be served. Enjoy.