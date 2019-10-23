Diwali is all about lights, decorations, desserts, and celebration. On this auspicious occasion, family and friends come together to have fun and celebrate. This year October 27 marks the day when you can put aside your disciplined dietary habits and relish impeccable sweets. Most of the people try to control their sweet cravings even on Diwali to avoid any guilt later on. But what if we say that you can enjoy the desserts without compromising on your health? Yes, you read it right. On this Diwali, which will be during the new moon, you can take pleasure in having delectable desserts and satisfy your sweet craving. If you want to celebrate a guilt-free Diwali this time, try making Pumpkin Burfi at home. Being rich in vitamin A and antioxidants pumpkin can boost your immunity. Also, it is low in calories and therefore considered best for you if you are following a weight loss regimen. Here is the recipe for this dessert.

Ingredients

1 Cup chickpea flour

1 Cup grated pumpkin

1-1½ Cup jaggery powder (Adjust as per your taste)

½ Cup milk

¼ to ½ Cup melted ghee

1 teaspoon green cardamom powder

Method