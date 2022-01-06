Seeds are extremely nutritious, they are a great source of fiber and contain healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. If consumed daily, it can regulate blood sugar levels, cholesterol and blood pressure. Seeds can provide you with complex carbohydrates, fats, proteins, minerals and other dietary fibers.Also Read - Omicron vs Flu Symptoms: Is it Cold or Covid-19? Dr Shalini Joshi, Fortis Hospital Decodes

Different types of Seeds:

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkins seeds are rich in amino acids, alanine, glycine, and glutamic acid, as well as being a good source of zinc and omega-3 essential fatty acids. They also contain protein, iron, and phosphorus and are low in carbohydrates. Also Read - IHU Variant: France Identifies More Infectious Covid-19 Variant 'IHU'; Know All About it

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are packed with protein, iron, zinc, magnesium, calcium and phytic acid while being low in carbohydrates. They also contain sesamin and sesamolin, substances that may help lower cholesterol levels, and are a well-known source of vitamin E plus omega-6 and monounsaturated fats. These can help to prevent furring of the arteries as well as boost the elasticity of the skin. As an added bonus, sesame seeds are thought to aid digestion, stimulate blood circulation and help the nervous system. Also Read - Here is Why You Must Track Your Period, Expert Speaks

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in the B complex vitamins, which are essential for a healthy nervous system, and are a good source of phosphorus, magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, protein and Vitamin E. They also contain trace minerals, zinc, manganese, copper, chromium, and carotene as well as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids – types of ‘good’ fat that may help to protect the arteries.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are the highest known plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids and are very nutrient-dense. Just two tablespoons provide a whopping 10 grams of fiber, one-third of your daily requirement. Chia is also high in calcium, potassium, and iron. Another interesting fact is that chia seeds which are a combination of protein and fiber also help you lower cravings for food!

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids and are high in fiber. But their most important attribute is that flax seed is the number one source of lignans, seven times more than sesame! It provides fiber, which helps you feel full and offers other weight-loss benefits. So munch away and see those pounds dropping!

When to have seeds?

You can eat seeds on an empty stomach or you can drink it right in the morning. You can have in between the meals or mix it with a yoghurt. But if you are on a weight loss journey, the best time to have seeds is on an empty stomach.