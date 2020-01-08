If you are somebody who loves reading science magazines or knowing about the way brain works, you might be aware of the term ‘neuroplasticity’. It is basically your brain’s ability to adapt to the environment. Recently some studies revealed that we can rewire the brain and form new neural connections to recover from any damage or injury. For example, when you get a stroke (A health condition that occurs when your brain becomes deficient of adequate oxygen and nutrient due to the blockage of the blood vessels supplying them to the brain), depending on the part of the brain affected, you lose physical abilities like movement of hands, legs, etc. Neuroplasticity plays a role here by repairing the damage.
Initially, restoration of motor functions post a stroke used to be believed extremely difficult. Strenuous rehabilitation therapies used to be given to the affected person for months to make his life better. However now, it is a few minute’s work to regain voluntary control. According to a recent research published in the journal Nature Communications, “An artificial neural connection (ANC) can successfully allow a new cortical site, previously unassociated with hand movements, to regain control of a paralyzed hand in a matter of minutes.”
This is a breakthrough in the treatment of brain-related injuries and will help coming out with new and innovative therapies to help stroke patients to regain lost motor functions. You can take the help of neuroplasticity as well to make your life better by rewiring your brain as per the changes in and out of your body. Here is how you can set the direction for changes that your brain undergoes without your consent.
- Get at least 8 hours of sleep as your brain needs it to reset the neural connections. This can also improve your learning and boost your memory. According to the guidelines of the National Sleep Foundation, an adult between the age of 24 and 26, should take at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep.
- The way a continuous workout helps to keep your body fit and fine, learning new things helps your brain remain active and undergo functional changes. Learning a new language, music instrument or even reading novels is known to improve brain plasticity.
- Do not take stress. It is a silent killer and can diminish neuroplasticity. When the level of the stress hormone called cortisol increases in your blood, your body functions get hampered. You can indulge in yoga or meditation to get rid of or prevent stress. If you can’t stop the source of stress, these ways can be helpful to change the way you react to it.