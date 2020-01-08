If you are somebody who loves reading science magazines or knowing about the way brain works, you might be aware of the term ‘neuroplasticity’. It is basically your brain’s ability to adapt to the environment. Recently some studies revealed that we can rewire the brain and form new neural connections to recover from any damage or injury. For example, when you get a stroke (A health condition that occurs when your brain becomes deficient of adequate oxygen and nutrient due to the blockage of the blood vessels supplying them to the brain), depending on the part of the brain affected, you lose physical abilities like movement of hands, legs, etc. Neuroplasticity plays a role here by repairing the damage.

Initially, restoration of motor functions post a stroke used to be believed extremely difficult. Strenuous rehabilitation therapies used to be given to the affected person for months to make his life better. However now, it is a few minute’s work to regain voluntary control. According to a recent research published in the journal Nature Communications, “An artificial neural connection (ANC) can successfully allow a new cortical site, previously unassociated with hand movements, to regain control of a paralyzed hand in a matter of minutes.”

This is a breakthrough in the treatment of brain-related injuries and will help coming out with new and innovative therapies to help stroke patients to regain lost motor functions. You can take the help of neuroplasticity as well to make your life better by rewiring your brain as per the changes in and out of your body. Here is how you can set the direction for changes that your brain undergoes without your consent.