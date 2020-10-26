Bollywood’s king, Shahrukh Khan’s family is currently in UAE for the on-going IPL tournament. And, it seems Suhana Khan and her mother Gauri Khan are having a great time in the country. They both recently went to a parlour in UAE to get a new hairstyle and nail art too. Also Read - Suhana Khan's Stunning Vacation Look in Black Tank Top And Denim Shorts is Unmissable, See Pics

Suhana Khan shared her stunning pictures post the salon visit on her Instagram story and captioned her nail art pic, "Obsessed." She gave us a close look at her freshly done manicure and artistic nails. The diva was donning a beautiful floral dress in black colour and had applied makeup. Have a look at the pictures below.



On the other hand, the beauty salon also posted a few pictures of this mother-daughter duo on its Instagram handle. The pics were clicked during the makeover session when Suhana was getting her manicure done and Gauri Khan was getting her new hairdo. In a series of other pictures, you can see that Gauri Khan too got her nails done. Have a look at them below.