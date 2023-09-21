Home

In-Vitro Fertilization: Why Does IVF Fail Repeatedly? Expert Shares 5 Solutions

IVF: Couples typically find themselves second-guessing their choices, feeling overwhelmed, and dealing with a sense of hopelessness as a result of the severe emotional toll.

In vitro fertilization or IVF can be a ray of hope for couples experiencing infertility. When numerous IVF rounds fail, it may be an emotionally and physically draining experience. India.com got in touch with Dr Nidhi Jha, MBBS, MS (Obs & Gynae), MS, FIAOG, Lead IVF Specialist at Sunrise Hospital to investigate the causes of repeated IVF failures. She also discussed scientific ways to assist couples to improve their odds of success. It is difficult to have one IVF failure, but when it occurs again, it can feel inconsolable. However, these sensations are completely natural, it is critical to recognise and validate them.

Why Does IVF Fail Repeatedly?

Embryo Quality: One of the most common reasons for repeated IVF failures is poor embryo quality. The embryos may not develop properly or may have genetic abnormalities that prevent them from implanting successfully. Age: A woman’s age significantly impacts IVF success rates. As women become older, the quality and number of their eggs decrease, making it more difficult to get pregnant. Uterine Problems: Uterine abnormalities such as polyps, fibroids, or scar tissue can obstruct implantation and lead to IVF failure. Hormonal Imbalances: Hormonal imbalances can influence egg quality and complicate the IVF procedure, whether caused by disorders such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or other circumstances. Lifestyle Factors: Smoking, heavy alcohol use, and obesity can all have a detrimental influence on fertility and IVF success rates.

Scientific Solutions for Repeated IVF Failures

Comprehensive Pre-IVF Testing: Prior to starting another IVF cycle, both partners should undergo thorough testing. This includes assessing egg and sperm quality, hormonal levels, and uterine health. Identifying and addressing any underlying issues is crucial. Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A): PGT-A is a novel approach for screening embryos for chromosomal abnormalities before implantation. This increases the possibility of selecting viable embryos for transfer, lowering the likelihood of IVF failure. Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA): The ERA test evaluates the receptivity of the uterine lining to determine the optimal window for embryo transfer. It ensures that the embryo is placed in the uterus when conditions are most favourable for implantation. Individualized Stimulation Protocols: Tailoring ovarian stimulation protocols to a woman’s specific needs can lead to better egg quality and more viable embryos. Psychological Support: Don’t overlook the significance of emotional well-being. Seek the assistance of therapists, support groups, or friends and family who can provide understanding and encouragement during this difficult path. Third-Party Reproduction: In cases where repeated IVF failures persist, using donor eggs or sperm or even gestational carriers may be a viable option to achieve a successful pregnancy.

Repeated IVF failures are obviously discouraging, but they do not mean that a couple’s chances of getting pregnant are over. The chances of success can greatly increase with improvements in reproductive medicine and a customized approach to therapy.

