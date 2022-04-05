Everyone wishes for glowing and flawless skin. However, there are several factors such as the scorching sun, stress (both emotional & physiological), hormones, and even everyday pollution that prevents your skin from achieving the desired levels of skin perfection. There are many ways to achieve that glowing like skin treatments, skincare routines, home remedies, etc. but none of them is going to help unless and until you start eating healthy.Also Read - Skincare Recommendations: Skin Tightening Tips For Your Sagging Skin

Your dietary habits impact your overall health; your skin is especially most affected by what you eat. Here's a list of some of the foods that can help you acquire the perfect glowing skin:

Protein and Fats : Fatty fish like Salmon, Herring and Mackerel are rich in essential fatty acids like Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids. They provide a balanced ratio of these fatty acids that help to fight any oxidative damage and inflammation. These essential fatty acids help keep the skin nourished and hydrated.

: Fatty fish like Salmon, Herring and Mackerel are rich in essential fatty acids like Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids. They provide a balanced ratio of these fatty acids that help to fight any oxidative damage and inflammation. These essential fatty acids help keep the skin nourished and hydrated. Nuts : Walnuts are a great source of essential fatty acids along with minerals like Zinc and Selenium. So, it not only helps to fight inflammation but the Zinc & Selenium help to repair the barrier function of the skin. They are also anti-inflammatory which aids in fighting any inflammatory changes.

: Walnuts are a great source of essential fatty acids along with minerals like Zinc and Selenium. So, it not only helps to fight inflammation but the Zinc & Selenium help to repair the barrier function of the skin. They are also anti-inflammatory which aids in fighting any inflammatory changes. Vegetables : Broccoli along with other vegetables like spinach are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids. Broccoli has Vit A, Vit C & Zinc. It has Lutein, a carotenoid that functions similar to Beta-carotene, helping to fight oxidative damage and offer natural sunblock. Broccoli also has Sulforaphane which has potential anti-Cancer effects.

: Broccoli along with other vegetables like spinach are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids. Broccoli has Vit A, Vit C & Zinc. It has Lutein, a carotenoid that functions similar to Beta-carotene, helping to fight oxidative damage and offer natural sunblock. Broccoli also has Sulforaphane which has potential anti-Cancer effects. Fruits : Red Grapes and berries are a good source of antioxidants, especially Resveratrol which helps to slow down the skin’s ageing process, preventing damage from harmful free radicals. This is the reason why people say that red wine is great for healthy and glowing skin.

: Red Grapes and berries are a good source of antioxidants, especially Resveratrol which helps to slow down the skin’s ageing process, preventing damage from harmful free radicals. This is the reason why people say that red wine is great for healthy and glowing skin. Vitamins: Sweet Potatoes, Carrots & Papaya are rich sources of Carotenoids, especially Beta-carotene. Carotenoids are a natural sunblock for the skin, provide Vitamin A and a potential antioxidant benefits. These foods help in keeping the skin youthful, glowing, prevent any kind of sunburn, and dry & wrinkled skin.

Also, The best way to get glowing skin with less effort and time is by drinking water. Drinking fewer amounts of water can under-hydrate your skin, reducing the level of oxygen on the skin and tissues. Your skin cannot function at its best without water. While you follow these tips religiously avoid eating foods that damage your skin cells like Sugar, and foods that contain trans fats. Also drinking Alcohol harms your skin and overall health. We can easily take good care of it naturally and without any side effects.

(Authored by Dr Kiran Godse, Dermatology & Cosmetology, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network)