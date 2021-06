Lemon is definitely a miracle fruit. Loaded with Vitamin C and other plant proteins, lemon has always been a favourite in Indian households. The intense sourness and the fresh aroma make lemons one of the most favorite fruits to make drinks, sauces, dessert and salad dressing. The zingy taste, refreshing aroma, and bright yellow colour truly captivate all the senses. Also Read - Skincare: All The Ways The Miracle Ingredient Hyaluronic Acid Benefits The Skin

Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, The Body Shop India, shares the benefits of this versatile ingredient.

Lemons are an excellent source of Vitamin C, calcium, and potassium all of which are known to improve the appearance of the skin, hair and nails too.

One of the most common ways to consume lemons is the addition of lemon water in your morning routine; simple squeeze a lemon in lukewarm water and sip to help wake up your system, release toxins and add a zing to your step.

An easy cure for a dry, itchy scalp is to rub a lemon on it for instant effect. Lemons work great as an antioxidant, too, due to their richness in Vitamin C which helps fight free radicals and boost the immune system.

Whether you choose to integrate the fruit directly or by topical application- it is a must-have in your routine. The Body Shop’s Lemon range is formulated with lemon essential oil — a simple hardworking ingredient that is sure to purify and protect your body. This oil which is extracted from lemon peels beautifully carries a clean and crisp fragrance making it a sensorial delight like no other.

This top-to-toe range is fully vegan and combines steps that are either antibacterial, have intense cleaning, or protecting care properties. The hair and body wash is a gentle formula that will help you feel squeaky clean as a shampoo and body wash in no time.

If you are on the move and need a quick burst of freshness, the Caring and Purifying Hair Mist will do just that without making the hair sticky or weighing it down. The lemon cleansing hand sanitiser is another one to pop in your bag to helps keep palms and pinkies clean and safe while you’re on the go. It is formulated with 70 percent alcohol and lemon essential oil — and is clinically proven to kill 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses. This range also includes a protecting hand and body lotion which contains Community Trade Shea butter from Ghana that will moisturize your skin and keep it hydrated for 72-hours. Your hands and body are definitely going to love this non-sticky, fresh-feeling formula.

Not only does it protect your skin but also cares for the environment. The packaging for all the products is 100 percent recyclable and some also contain post-consumer recycled content.

(With inputs from IANS)