Jacqueline Fernandez has her own style when it comes to fashion. She plays with a lot of basic and light shade colours. For India's 75th Independence Day, Jaqueline wore a sheer white beautiful saree to congratulate India and send love, peace and respect. From being sassy to beautiful personification, she knows how to ace the fashion game.

Fashion's next stop, Instagram, gives it away. Jaqueline posted several pictures of hers and a reel in this gorgeous white sheer saree. She left us amazed with this beautiful Indian attire. If you're looking for a subtle and filled with sophisticated outfit, do not forget to look at this saree worn by Jaqueline.

Here’s the Instagram post:

She also posted a reel from the same photoshoot on Instagram. The post read, “Happy Independence Day India!! And thank you for everything you have given me in my life! Peace love and respect always from Sri Lanka (sic).”

Jaqueline’s saree looked as white as snow. This fashion diva wore a detailed embroidered sleeveless blouse with a V neckline. This blouse is special. It is a sported hand-embroidered blouse with glass beads and crystals, adding to the shimmer and sparkle to this saree. All of this adds to the factor of Jaqueline being a fashion diva.

Her make-up and accessories are simple yet stunning. To complete her look, she wore a pair of stunning white diamonds and emerald embellished earrings, bangles, finger ring and necklace from Goenka India. As far as her make-up goes, she wore pink shiny lipgloss, a light pink shade eye shadow, blushed cheeks, kohl eyes, black eyeliner and mascara. Jaqueline aces the new statement of ‘less is more’.

Jaqueline’s saree is from the shelves of Rose Room Couture which is run by Indian fashion designers Isha and Namrata Rajpal. The store prides itself in luxury, modern-day elegance, gorgeous style and feminine power. Celebrity stylists Stacey Cardoz and Chandini Whabi and fashion consultants styled Jaqueline Fernandez for this photoshoot.