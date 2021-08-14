Independence Day/ Fashion: 15th August marks India’s 74th Independence Day! Fashion is more than a statement. It tells you about a person and their personality. Fashion and art go hand-in-hand. Hence, it is very important to make sure that you have everything under control and everything is taken care of. Fret not, we are here to help you with some cool and fashionable tips and suggestions as we celebrate a highly important day.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor Looks Pretty in a Floral Lehenga Worth Rs 78,000 | See Pics

Fashion Tips for Independence Day

• If you are planning on wearing a saree, make sure that it is not vibrant and loud. It should have a subtle mixture of saffron, white and green. You can also opt for a bandhani saree, blue with white prints and Kesari colour tassels hanging at the end. Make sure you put on oxidised earing, a thin chain and bangles to finish this glam look. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Watch Video to Know About Bollywood Stars Who Are From Defence Background

• If a saree is not your thing and want to go for a more casual outfit, try wearing a white chicken pattern kurti with blue denim jeans. If you have long hair, ponytail it or just half ponytail and leave it open. If you’re planning on leaving your hair open, wear a small stud as long might look too tacky. For short hair, try to bun it and wear long hanging silver earrings. This will amp up your outfit. Also Read - COVID Not Over Yet, Lowering Guard Would be Unwise Now, Says President Kovind in His Address to Nation

• If you are not in the mood for jeans and planning on going all desi, do opt for white kurti and tri-colour bandhani dupatta. Pair it up with minimum accessories. Don’t forget to put on a little bindi before you step out for the day.

• For men, if you want to go desi, put on a white kurta and blue jeans. If you have long hair, half ponytail your hair. For accessaries, go for silver rings and bracelets.

• If you want to go for a desi look, wear a light shade kurta and pair it up with a Nehru jacket or half jacket and blue or dark blue denim jeans. Works like a charm!

Accessories to Glam up Your Independence Day Outfit

• Can the Independence Day outfit is even finished with the Indian flag’s pin? Pin it up! With your kurta, saree or anything else that you wear. The pin is important.

• If you are someone who likes bright colours, buy accessories that do not sparkle and rather brings contrast to your outfit. In the meantime, if you’re wearing something of a lighter shade, do wear some statement accessories to make it more fun and lively.

• If you’re planning on wearing heavy accessories, go for subtle and plain outfits. You do not want to come across as loud and tacky. Minimalism is the key to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

• Asymmetric clothes tend to look clustered and packed. Make sure that you have enough space to breathe and at the same time, look stunning. Always remember, “Less is more”.

• Be comfortable. It is very important that you do not lose your true sense while dressing up. Apart from materialised things, confidence and comfort are two very important things.

What are you wearing on 74th Independence day?