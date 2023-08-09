Home

Independence Day 2023: Celebrate Freedom With Long Weekend Trips To These Locations

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, here are five places you can go to for an extended weekend getaway.

August is a great time to go for a short vacation with your loved ones, with occasions like Independence Day and Rakshabandhan coming up. And what better way can there be to celebrate the country’s freedom from colonial rule than to plan a weekend getaway? As the nation is set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, people can go out on a short trip with their friends and family to commemorate the freedom they have been given by their ancestors. This Independence Day, take a unique approach to the occasion with a weekend getaway to locations like Coorg or Udaipur.

Locations For A Long Weekend Getaway This Independence Day:

Udaipur: Folks in Delhi might find this to be a good and convenient option. The city is the perfect option if you want to chill out and relax. Immerse yourself in Udaipur’s past with its palaces and other historical structures. You can also opt for a luxury hotel staycation if you want to take things easy for a bit.

Coorg: If you need to unwind, there are few better places than Coorg. Known for its coffee and spice plantations, lush forests and quaint charm, the place is all about relaxation. If you are interested in trekking or visiting some waterfalls, the Irupu Falls can be a good choice.

Amritsar: Amritsar has a lot to offer visitors every time, but around Independence Day, the city comes alive in a different manner. Visit the Wagah Border for the flag ceremony and witness the patriotic fervour of the occasion. Go to the Jallianwala Bagh memorial for a sobering reminder of all the sacrifices the nation endured in its fight for freedom. For foodies, Amritsar is nothing less than paradise. You can also gorge on a number of delicacies and enjoy yourself to your heart’s content.

Mahabaleshwar: Famous for its natural beauty and natural splendour, Mahabaleshwar should definitely be on your bucket list. Hike to the Lingmala Waterfall or climb to Arthur’s Seat to enjoy the best the place has to offer. There are several options for outdoor activities like trekking, rock climbing and boating as well.

Gangtok: If you want to enjoy the monsoon season amidst a backdrop of hills, Gangtok might be the place to visit. The Sikkimese capital is famous for its monasteries, trekking routes and natural beauty. Feel all your cares melt away as you relax in the calm atmosphere of the place.

